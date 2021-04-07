It’s easy to get caught up in the daily news cycle here at home, but oftentimes we miss important events that occur nationally, as well as beyond our borders. These events, no matter how small, play a role in our own lives and in the lives of those in our nation and across the world.

This past week has been no exception. Let’s break down four events over the past week you might have missed.

Link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting confirmed

Europe has been in a state of vaccine crisis due to the potential dangers of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been the anticipated culprit of a few dangerous blood clot cases.

As we reported a few weeks ago, many European countries halted the administration of the vaccine for further investigation, with some loosening restrictions to only allow those above the age of 55-60 to receive the shot.

An official at the European Medicines Agency confirmed that there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare blood clotting cases that have been occurring across Europe on Tuesday, according to an article done by AP.

The official also stated that it is unclear what the connections between the vaccine and the blood clots are, and whether or not the benefits still outweigh the risks.

There is an expected press conference with more details on the state of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe to occur on either Wednesday or Thursday.

North Korea to opt-out of Tokyo Olympics

The North Korea Sports Ministry stated that they will not be participating in the rescheduled olympics amid concerns of COVID-19 and the health of their athletes, according to an article done by AP.

This makes North Korea the first country in 2021 to officially cancel their plans to send athletes to compete in the global competition.

The Olympics have already been pushed back substantially due to COVID-19, but there is still a global concern that an event like this could worsen the pandemic across the world.

Despite this, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato stated that Japan would take ample anti-virus measures while hosting the Olympic Games, and hopes that many countries attend the event.

Netanyahu selected to attempt a successful formation of government in Israel

Despite the controversy around Israel's longest-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he has been selected by Israel's president to gather a governing majority for their struggling government, according to an article done by NBC.

Israel will be having their fourth election in two years, with a dire need for a majority party in their Knesset so that they are able to proceed efficiently.

The decision to have Netanyahu lead a coalition sparks some controversy, as he is currently under trial for corruption, with accusations of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

However, Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most seats in the Knesset, and he will attempt to swing a 61 seat majority to stop the multi-year governmental stalemate that has been occurring in Israel.

Suspected high-profile plot in Jordan contained

Jordanian government officials arrested multiple individuals on Saturday in order to prevent a plot that threatened the nation’s security and stability, according to their Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

According to an article done by NPR, members of the royal family, royal court, and Jordan’s own prince were among those who were detained.

Intelligence agents have briefed Jordan’s king on their concerns, following some observations of the conspirators.

At this point, it remains unclear what the supposed plot was and how such high-profile individuals found themselves involved in it.

