WKU's Grad Fair for Spring 2021 will be held at the Augenstein Alumni Center between March 15-7.

The fair provides graduating students with the chance to pick up graduation attire, receive further event schedules, take graduation photos, and order graduation announcements and class rings.

Graduates are separated into three groups based on their last names and have designated times during which they may attend.

Group A consists of last names A-F and will be available for pickup during the following times:

March 15: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 16: 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 17: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Group B consists of last names G-N and will be available for pickup during the following times:

March 15: 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 17: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Group C consists of last names O-Z and will be available for pickup during the following times:

March 15: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 16: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. March 17: 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Students who will not attend the fair will can pick up a cap and gown from the WKU Store in Downing Student Union during normal business hours.

Participants will need to bring their student ID for pick-up.

For further questions, contact the Office of the Registrar at 270-745-3351 or by email at registrar@wku.edu.

