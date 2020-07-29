With the ongoing developments from the pandemic and Governor Andrew Beshear’s requirements, activities and events on the hill will look very different.

WKU Greek Affairs announced today that sorority recruitment will move to a virtual format from their former in-person format. According to Coordinator of Greek Affairs, Andrew Rash, the decision came after a meeting with the Panhellenic Council on Tuesday.

“That’s what they felt best with, so we have made the change,” Rash said.

Rash said that the Greek Affairs office has changed the website, posted on social media, and emailed potential new members on the change.

According to their website, recruitment and move-in dates, Gamma Chi groups, and most details will remain the same. For potential new members, they will still have recruitment counselors and will receive daily schedules.

Details on how the virtual format will look are still being discussed. The Panhellenic Council is still deciding on what will be the best option, such as Zoom.

The Interfraternity Council has not yet announced their plans, according to Rash.“The big thing for IFC is that we have to understand what the limitations are from the governor and what that means in terms of capacity limitations,” Rash said.

According to the Kentucky Governor Andrew Beshear website, the capacity limitation is 10 or fewer people and this will most likely determine if in-person recruitment is viable or not. With fraternity recruitment occurring at a later date, they have more time to make a decision. For now, their recruitment will remain in-person.

Rash encourages people to understand why they made the move to virtual. “Whether it is in person or whether it is virtual, the goal result should still be attained in terms of finding a positive support network, finding a way to get involved, do service, and all those types of things,” Rash said.

More information can be found on the WKU website.