Andy Beshear, Kentucky attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor, visited the Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex on Wednesday. He toured the facility and shared his views on healthcare policy.

Beshear was joined on his tour by Kentucky State Rep. Patti Minter, School of Nursing Director Mary Bennett, and College of Health and Human Service Dean Tania Basta.

While on the tour, Beshear stopped into a class and spoke on the nursing shortage in Kentucky. He also stepped into a simulation lab to hear about the experiences students are gaining through the technology available to them in the labs.

“We’re here because of our commitment to healthcare, which I believe is a basic human right,” Beshear said after the tour. “And I believe that access to affordable healthcare is on the line in this election, especially for folks that have preexisting conditions.”

Beshear explained his personal connection to this issue and pointed to Gov. Matt Bevin’s standpoint on the issue. He also told the story of a woman he met at church with several different preexisting conditions and how coverage impacted her life.

“Across Kentucky, we have a shortage of nurses in our hospitals,” Beshear said. “Those are good jobs that we ought to fill with Kentuckians.”

Beshear also spoke on university funding, the UAW strike and jobs in Kentucky. He also spoke on what he wants to address in Kentucky’s budget.

“As a former of the WKU Board of Regents and as the current state representative from the district that has this college of nursing, I can tell you firsthand that it’s absolutely essential that Governor Beshear invest in higher education because it’s going to benefit workforce development and make sure that Kentuckians have the nurses who guarantee healthcare for all people,” Minter said.

