Shots were reportedly fired Saturday at Campus Evolution apartments, WKU police reported in a text alert.

The text encouraged students to leave if the area was safe or to stay away from the area.

First responders, including WKUPD arrived at the scene after the gunshots were reported. BGPD detectives and crime scene professionals arrived along Creason Street on Saturday evening to search for the suspect.

WKU is not under an active threat as of Saturday at 5:32 pm CST, according to a tweet from WKUPD.

“We ask that you please stay alert, stay aware of your surroundings, and stay safe,” WKUPD said in a tweet. “If you see something, please say something.”

No one matching the description of the suspect has been found.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

