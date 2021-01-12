WKU Football announced Tuesday the promotion of Stephen Hamby as the new offensive line coach. Hamby worked with the Hilltopper offensive line in a Quality Control role.
"I'm thankful to Coach Helton for placing me in charge of the offensive line and fired up to lead this group of men into 2021," Hamby said in the release.
𝙊𝙁𝙁𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝘼𝘾𝙃 🚩 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙉 𝙃𝘼𝙈𝘽𝙔 🚩BIG things ahead from @CoachHamby and the guys up front! #GoTopsRELEASE 📝 https://t.co/3lVgYdjuFE pic.twitter.com/jNswP4LEYI— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) January 12, 2021
Hamby came to Bowling Green following a three-year stint at Bowling Green State as offensive line coach from 2016-2018. During that time, the Falcons had three linemen selected to the All-Mid American Conference's postseason teams: Jack Kramer (2018), Tim McAuliffe (2016) and Logan Dietz (2016).
Prior to his time at BGSU, Hamby spent three seasons at his alma mater, Texas Tech, from 2013-2015.
Hamby was the assistant offensive line coach under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, directly responsible for coaching the team's centers, while assisting with on and off field instruction of the offensive line. Hamby's time there overlapped with newly-hired WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.