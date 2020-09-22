Just one week before elections, SGA held their second meeting of the semester via Zoom.

To begin the meeting, SGA president Will Harris invited Francis Wilson, campaign manager for city commissioner candidate Fransisco Serrano, to speak about their campaign.

After a few words from Wilson, Harris gave an update on the upcoming SGA election.

“We’re working on a way to virtualize the results,” Harris said. “I’m working hand-in-hand in tandem with Isaac to… help make this as smooth as possible.”

Harris also said that this year has seen the highest turnout for SGA senate, and that this is going to be an “absolutely massive” election.

“I have never in my four years in SGA seen near the numbers that we have received so far on these Google Forms,” Harris said.

After the election update, SGA presidential candidate Garrett Edmonds gave an update on SGA’s hammock project, which was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Monday, hammock areas will be built in three locations on campus: the Valley, Centennial Mall and South Lawn.

The conversation then turned back to elections after announcing that this year’s SGA Town Hall will take place on Thursday, Sept. 24th at 7:30 p.m. in the DSU Auditorium.

Masks will be required to attend Thursday’s event, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

It can also be streamed live via Instagram @wkuherald, and on Facebook.com/WKUHerald.

SGA elections will be held on Sept. 28th and 29th on TopNet.

