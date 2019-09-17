The Herald’s football beat reporter was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place on Saturday morning.
A Bowling Green Police Department officer witnessed Alec Jessie “staggering on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of College Street” and he “fell into the side of a building twice before” the officer could make contact with him, according to the police report. The citation describes “a strong odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath” and “blood shot eyes, very slurred speech.” The report also said Jessie “could barely stand straight.”
Jessie said was walking home from Rocky’s.
“I am very sorry for my actions,” Jessie said in a statement. “I apologize to everyone that has been impacted negatively by this, including my coworkers at the Herald. I will be better in the future and do everything I can do to move forward. I appreciate the individuals that have supported me during this time.”
Herald Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Chisenhall and Sports Editor Drake Kizer decided to keep Jessie from covering WKU’s football game against Louisville in Nashville on Saturday. WKU lost 38- 21.
Jessie resumed his duties as the Herald’s football reporter this week.
“While the situation was not ideal, Alec handled it the best he could afterwards,” Chisenhall said in a statement. “He was straightforward about his arrest and was forthcoming with any information that we asked for.”
