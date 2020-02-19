A Herald general assignment reporter was arrested in Minton Hall early Thursday morning for fourth degree assault.
When officials arrived on the scene, Michael J. Collins admitted to hitting the victim, was arrested and then lodged in Warren County Regional Jail, according to the police report.
Collins entered the room of the victim with Richard Gregor, who is a Talisman staffer, playing music from “Rocky,” and hit the victim in the face with a closed fist, according to the report. The two left after, and Gregor was not charged.
In a statement, Collins apologized to those he said had worried or hurt.
“While I regret my shortsighted and irresponsible actions, I am confident that this will be an anomaly in my time at WKU,” Collins wrote.
