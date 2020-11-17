On Tuesday afternoon, WKU Athletics announced its capacity, guidelines and ticket plans for the 2020-21 Hilltopper and Lady Topper Basketball seasons as approved by the Governor's office and Conference USA.

WKU will have a 15% capacity for home games in Diddle Arena with less than 1,200 fans total, including 150 tickets for student section seating.

All seats will be reassigned to create social distance throughout the arena. Tickets will be assigned using WKU's Hilltopper Athletic Foundation priority ranking and will be available to view in each tickerholder's account at that time.

For men’s basketball, the WKU Ticket Office will be splitting the games into two season ticket plans for fans to choose from:

PLAN 1: TOPPER

$175 - 7 Games

12/10 – Campbellsville

12/22 – Tennessee Tech

1/9 – Louisiana Tech

1/14 – Marshall

1/29 – Old Dominion

2/13 – Rice

2/26 – FIU

PLAN 2: BIG RED

$150 - 6 Games

12/13 – Rhode Island

12/28 – Mississippi Valley State

1/8 – Louisiana Tech

1/30 – Old Dominion

2/12 – Rice

2/27 – FIU

Season ticket holders will have the option to choose one of the above season ticket plans. This will help WKU accommodate more fans to experience WKU Basketball this season. These plans will have more details and information once the schedule is completely finalized.

WKU plans on having all tickets allocated before Dec. 4. Each customer will be contacted by the ticket office or a HAF representative to finalize their seat selection for this season. Fans who wish to opt out can call the ticket office or HAF office to update their account.

Fans who choose to opt out of their tickets for 2020-21 can move their ticket credit to the 2021-22 season, convert the total to a tax-deductible gift to the Tops Together Recovery Fund, or request a refund.

Single-game tickets will be available to all paid season ticket holders who credited their tickets to next season or converted their payment to a gift towards the Tops Together Recovery Fund. Details for an exclusive promo code to purchase tickets online to any game this season will be given out at a later date.

Purchases will be limited to four tickets per account as only 80 tickets will be available for each game. All season ticket holders are encouraged to update their email address with the WKU Ticket Office as soon as possible. More information will be available on single-game sales at a later date.

Women’s basketball season ticket allocations will be completed this week. Seats have been allocated based on HAF priority rank.

As has been the case with football, WKU Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing this year for basketball.

Due to regulations from C-USA, there will be no fan seated within 25 feet of the court. This means that all Red Towel and Courtside seats will be removed.

Masks will be required for entry into the arena and must be worn at all times within the venue, including while seated, except when actively eating or drinking. Temperature checks will also be required for all fans. Individuals with a temperature of 100.4 F or higher will not be admitted.

WKU Athletics will engage in increased cleaning and sanitization in all public areas of the arena before, during and after the game.

Reserved parking locations will remain the same for this season and will be allocated based on HAF giving levels.

Additional gameday information will be released before the first games

Men’s basketball beat reporter & columnist Kaden Gaylord can be reached at kaden.gaylord559@topper.wku.edu. Follow Kaden on Twitter at @_KLG3.