WKU will play in the twenty-second LendingTree Bowl on Dec. 26 at 2:30 p.m. against Georgia State University in Mobile, Alabama. Ladd-Peebles Stadium is the site of the event between the respective teams.

The news was first tweeted by Stadium insider Brett McMurphy Sunday night.

Associate Athletic Director of WKU football Bryan Fyalkowski confirmed to the Herald that this is an official game for the Hilltoppers.

This will be head coach Tyson Helton's second bowl game in as many years he has been at the helm of the program.

Athletic Director Todd Stewart officially announced the accepted bid an hour after McMurphy's tweet.

Our players, @Coach_Helton and his staff have earned the opportunity for another game and we are excited to accept an invitation to the @LT_Bowl against Georgia State on @espn (12/26 at 2:30 ct). This marks @WKUFootball’s 7th bowl game in the last 9 seasons! #GoTops — Todd Stewart (@ToddStewartWKU) December 14, 2020

The Hilltoppers finished the 2020 regular season 5-6 on a three-game winning streak. In the final two games, the offense scored 30 or more points.

Georgia State finished the season 5-4 on a two-game winning streak after having three of their first four games canceled.

Both programs played in bowl games last season.

WKU faced off against Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Hilltoppers won 23-20 thanks to a game-winning 52-yard field goal from kicker Cory Munson.

The Panthers played in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson against Wyoming Cowboys. Georgia State lost 38-17 after allowing Wyoming to have a dominant first-half performance. .

