WKU Athletics announced Monday its finalized Conference USA schedule for the 2020-21 men's basketball season. The Hilltoppers finished last season with a (20-10), (13-5, C-USA) record.
This season the Hilltoppers will play 18 C-USA league games this season. According to the teams Twitter account the non-conference schedule is getting close to being finalized.
Until the non-conference schedule is complete the home opener for the Hilltoppers will be on Jan. 7, 2021 against Louisiana Tech University.
Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date, and the dates of March 4-6 will be held for postponed games due to COVID-19.
