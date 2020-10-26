Hilltoppers vs. Charlotte

WKU guard Josh Anderson (4) encourages the crowd to get louder after the referees made a call against Charlotte at the Charlotte v WKU basketball game on Feb 22, 2020 in Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers were defeated 72-20.

 Allie Hendricks/HERALD

WKU Athletics announced Monday its finalized Conference USA schedule for the 2020-21 men's basketball season. The Hilltoppers finished last season with a (20-10), (13-5, C-USA) record. 

This season the Hilltoppers will play 18 C-USA league games this season. According to the teams Twitter account the non-conference schedule is getting close to being finalized. 

Until the non-conference schedule is complete the home opener for the Hilltoppers will be on Jan. 7, 2021 against Louisiana Tech University. 

Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date, and the dates of March 4-6 will be held for postponed games due to COVID-19. 

