The Hilltopper football program announced Tuesday the hiring of 17-year coaching veteran Keynodo Hudson.
Hudson comes to WKU following two years on Lovie Smith's staff at Illinois. In 2020, the Fighting Illini tied for sixth in the Big Ten with seven interceptions in eight games.
In Hudson's first year at Illinois in 2019 he helped lead Illinois to six wins and an appearance in the Redbox Bowl against Cal, the program's first bowl berth in five years.
Prior to the Redbox Bowl the fighting Illini had one of the largest upsets in Big Ten history taking down No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23.
Before Hudson's time at Illinois he coached at Florida Atlantic from 2017-2018. At FAU he helped the Owls finish second nationally in interceptions with 20 in 2017.
Prior to coaching in the sunshine state Hudson was a Defensive Administrative Assistant at USC from 2011-2016. At USC Hudson was part of three 10-win seasons, including a Rose Bowl appearance against Penn State in 2016.
Hudson rounds out the full-time positions at WKU for the 2021 season. Head coach Tyson Helton will lead WKU onto Feix Field for his third season this fall.
