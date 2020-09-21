WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton announced Monday Sept. 21 that redshirt senior Jahcour Pearson has left the football program and entered the transfer portal.
"I want you to know that Jahcour Pearson will no longer be with us. He will not be on the team and we love him and wish him the best of luck in the future," Helton said.
The Hilltoppers also lost senior wide receiver Jacquez Sloan to the transfer portal 13 days ago prior to the first game of the season at the University of Louisville.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank WKU for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love and acquire my college degree. I would like to thank my teammates for the friendships we made and all the good times we had together... Unfortunately I won't be able to continue this season with the team and because of that I have entered the transfer portal to further pursue my football and academic career," Pearson said via Twitter.
Pearson played against Liberty this past Saturday and grabbed four catches for 29 yards on the gridiron.
In his tenure on the Hill Pearson played in 36 games while picking up 105 catches for 1,072 yards. He scored seven touchdowns as a Hilltopper.