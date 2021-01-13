WKU football announced Wednesday the hiring of Carlos Locklyn who will be the Hilltopper’s new running backs coach.
Locklyn comes to the Hill after working the past two years as director of high school relations at Florida State (2020) and Memphis (2019).
Excited to introduce @Locklyn33 as the newest member of the Hilltopper Football family!#WelcomeToTheHill | #GoTopsRELEASE 📝 https://t.co/TI3yuJXeEd pic.twitter.com/Z8lrOjEesl— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) January 13, 2021
Prior to being a collegiate coach, Locklyn had a very successful, eight-year run as an offensive coordinator at four Memphis-area high schools: Trezevant (2009), Westwood (2010-11), Manassas (2012-14), and Cordova (2015-16).
Locklyn attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and was a letterman in all four seasons. He rushed for 1,555 yards over three seasons and twice leading the Mocs in rushing while also adding 71 receptions for 676 yards.
During his senior season, Locklyn led the team with 867 rushing yards. Locklyn also still holds the single-season rushing average of 123.9 rushing yards per game at UTC.
Locklyn signed with the New York Giants following his collegiate career before suffering an injury that resulted in him being released.
