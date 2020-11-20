On Friday evening, Jon Rothstein of collegehoopstoday.com announced via Twitter that Western Kentucky will replace Creighton in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
The announcement comes after LSU and St. Louis pulled out of the Golden Window Classic that is scheduled to be underway in Lincoln, Nebraska next Wednesday.
St. Louis then announced its own bubble to be played next week, the Billiken Classic where LSU will also be playing their opening games of the 2020-21 season.
WKU was originally supposed to open play against Nevada next Wednesday and then face the Tigers in the second game.
The new seeding hasn’t been set in stone yet, but according to Rothstein, the Hilltoppers will play Northern Iowa next Wednesday in the opener.
This story will be updated as more information is announced.
