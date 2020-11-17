The Hilltopper basketball program announced on Tuesday its matchups at the Golden Window Classic. WKU will tipoff against Nevada on Nov. 25 and then play LSU the following day on Thanksgiving.
Nevada wrapped up the 2019-20 season with a 19-12 record and graduated four seniors. The Wolf Pack will be WKU's first opponent to open the 2020-21 season.
The LSU Tigers went 21-10 last season and 12-6 in SEC play.
WKU is 0-1 against Nevada and 0-3 overall when playing LSU. This is the latest the Hilltoppers will open their season since Dec. 3 in 1994.
Once the Hilltoppers conclude play in Nebraska the program will travel to Louisville to play three games in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.
Times and broadcasting information for these matchups have yet to be announced.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.