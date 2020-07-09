Housing and Residence Life has released three new move-in options for students on their website.

One option is Top Drop and Go, which allows students to drop off their belongings in their residence hall early and then go back home until it’s time to return to campus. All students are eligible for this option, but it is preferred for students who are immunocompromised or who live within 75 miles of WKU.

Students must also have their WKU ID card prior to arriving on campus to utilize this option. The card will be programmed to give students door access for their residence hall’s front doors.

Time slots for this option are available from Aug. 1 to Aug. 11 and students are required to sign up for a two-hour time slot on the WKU Housing Portal. The time slot accounts for door access, moving belongings into the residence hall, and departure from campus. Time slots are separated by one hour with one student per elevator.

After signing up for a move-in time slot, personalized instructions will be sent via email, according to HRL’s website. Students aren’t allowed to store food in their room while they are away. Any belongings that the student brought with them should be left in containers, and appliances and electronics should not be plugged in after the student returns home.

Students will be able to return to campus in time for their special programs or for the first day of classes, according to HRL’s website. Groups returning to campus should follow the time slot allotted for them so that they do not interfere with the move-ins of students who are not in the group.

Beginning Aug. 10 at 1 p.m., students who are participating in the H4 Honors Retreat can arrive on campus for their orientation and retreat, according to HRL’s website. They are asked to report to the Honors College and International Center when they arrive on campus.

Returning members of sororities can return to their residence halls beginning Aug.11 after 6 p.m., according to the website. Students who are participating in Sorority Recruitment can arrive on campus beginning on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. They should report to Downing Student Union for recruitment orientation.

ISEC Academy will begin on Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. People are asked to report to Downing Student Union for ISEC Academy Parent and Student Orientation.

If MASTER Plan participants chose the Top Drop and Go option, they can return to their halls on Aug. 19 after 8 p.m. or before 10 a.m. on Aug. 20. The first session will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 on the student’s residence hall floor.

Students not attending special programs may return to campus beginning Aug. 23.

The second option is for special programs such as WKU’s early orientation programs. Students who don’t choose Top Drop and Go must choose a time slot on the following dates: Honors H4 on Aug.10, sorority recruitment on Aug.13, ISEC Academy on Aug.16, MASTER Plan on Aug. 17-19 and approved early arrivals are Aug, 12, 14 and 16.

Time slots are for one hour. The time slot accounts for curbside check in, moving belongings into the residence hall, and relocating vehicles to a perimeter parking lot. All time slots are separated by 20 minutes with one student per elevator.

Time slots are created with social distancing in mind. If social distancing is practiced correctly, lines will be limited and elevator use will be limited to one group at a time, according to the website. Students and families can expect up to 20-30 minutes of elevator use before the next student arrives. Students should plan to move their items from their cars to the elevator as quickly as possible in order to maintain social distancing.

Check-in instructions will be sent via email with personalized instructions that will include a confirmation of your residence hall and room number, move in time slot, curbside check-in location and a personalized bar code for contactless check-in. HRL is encouraging students to print or save the instructions and bar code they receive so that it can be easily accessed on move-in day.

The last option is for students who did not sign up for Top Drop & Go or orientation programs. They can move into their residence hall between Aug. 20 and Aug. 24.

Time slots are for one hour. This amount of time allows for curbside check in, moving belongings into the residence hall, and relocating vehicles to a perimeter parking lot.

Students and their guests must follow certain health precautions. For example, students should only bring family and friends with them on their move-in day. Students and guests should distance themselves from other groups by at least six feet during the move-in process.

The check-in instructions will be the same as the special programs option. An email with personalized instructions that will include a confirmation of their residence hall, room number, move in time slot, curbside check in location and a personalized bar code for contactless check in.

Students can sign up for a time slot by going to the WKU Housing Portal and choosing the “Move-In Time Slots” option on the menu. Next, students can choose the option they prefer and then they can select a date and time based on that option. Time slots will be available beginning July 9 at 1 p.m.

HRL wants students and guests to wear face masks on move-in day. Students and guests are also required to wash and sanitize their hands frequently. Move-in carts are available but they will not be sanitized during the move-in days. Students are encouraged to bring their own supplies.

Because of safety concerns, students can not bring U-Hauls or trailers to Parking Structure 2 or Parking Structure 3. Students must follow their personalized check-in instructions sent to their email after you signed up for a time slot. At curbside check-in, students will receive directions to their designated unloading zone and they will receive temporary parking passes for all vehicles.

Students are encouraged to unload their belongings as quickly as possible and relocate their vehicle(s) after unloading to a perimeter parking lot.

More information can be found at https://www.wku.edu/housing/restart/movein.php