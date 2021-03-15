President Caboni announced in an email to students today plans are for the upcoming commencement and graduation ceremonies.

For Fall 2020, Spring and Summer 2021 graduates, the event will occur on May 1 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. At 10 a.m., Gordon Ford College of Business and College of Health and Human Services will have their ceremonies. At 6 p.m., Potter College of Arts and Letter, College of Educational and Behavioral Sciences, and Ogden College of Science and Engineering will have their ceremonies.

For Spring and Summer 2020 graduates, the event will occur on May 8 and all colleges will have their ceremonies at 10 a.m.

“Commencement provides us with an opportunity to reflect on the hard work and persistence of our students and to celebrate our university’s core mission of transforming lives through the WKU Experience,” Caboni stated in the email.

Each graduate will receive four tickets via text and there will be a limited number of overflow seats in Diddle Arena. If Diddle hits capacity, others will be directed to South Lawn.

For individual recognition, every graduate will be recognized with a self-submitted photo or video on the screen. Also, Topper Walk will continue this year.

“We ask that all graduates update and double-check their cell phone number and email in TopNet as all information for graduates will arrive via text,” Caboni stated in the email.

More information is available at https://www.wku.edu/commencement/.

Assignment Editor Lily Burris can be reached at lily.burris203@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @lily_burris.