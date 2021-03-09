WKU’s Interfraternity Council released a response Monday to the recent on-campus rape that occurred in the Sigma Nu chapter house last week, condemning sexual violence and offering support to victims.
IFC responded to the incident on their Instagram, stating that they will continue working to make campus safer for all students.
“We, as fraternity men, will continue to stand with the victims of such horrendous acts and strive every day to make this campus safer for all women, men, and students as a whole,” the post stated.
The response also listed resources for those affected by sexual assault, including WKU’s Counseling Center and the National Sexual Assault Hotline.
Benjamin Massingille, charged with first-degree rape, sodomy, and unlawful imprisonment, will face a grand jury on March 23.
IFC’s full response can be found on their Instagram, @ifcwku.
