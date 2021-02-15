WKU canceled in-person classes scheduled on Monday and Tuesday because of an incoming winter storm, but remote classes were included in the cancellation announcement, according to Provost Cheryl Stevens.
“In recognizing how challenging this semester is and in light of the fact that we aren’t having a spring break, we thought it would be an opportunity to enjoy a couple of well-earned snow days,” Stevens said in an email sent to faculty and staff.
Last week, two days of in-person classes were canceled due to ice, but remote learning continued.
Stevens encouraged faculty and staff to avoid work during the two snow days.
“Days like this are a gift,” Stevens said in the email. “Please enjoy!”