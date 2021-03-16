ISEC will be hosting a lunch Thursday where attendees will be served by members of the WKU Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department, and Sheriff's Department.

The officers in attendance will interact with students and answer any questions they may have.

WKUPD Public Information Officer Melissa Bailey stated that the purpose of the lunch is for students to get to know the departments better.

“We’ll answer any questions that any students have, whether it be for WKU Police, Bowling Green, or the Sheriff’s Department,” Officer Bailey said.

Chief of the Bowling Green Police Department Mitch Walker will also be giving a presentation on campus safety at the event.

Officer Bailey stated that WKUPD is a 24/7 agency, and that their door is always open.

“Please come in if you have any questions or concerns,” Bailey said. “We’re always happy to sit down with any faculty, staff, or students.”

The ISEC police lunch will be held on Thursday at 12:00 in the ISEC Center in DSU, room 2041.

