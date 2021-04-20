Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of all three charges for the murder of George Floyd.

George Floyd was a Black man killed during an arrest after a store clerk alleged he had passed a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis. Chauvin, one of four police officers who arrived on the scene, knelt on Floyd's neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. His murder led to nationwide protests.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter for a total sentence of 75 years.

Many WKU students have followed the trial closely and were awaiting a verdict.

Reagan Sauve is a junior studying psychological science from Crestwood. Sauve said she was worried that the verdict would go a different way.

“He was charged for all three counts which I personally wanted,” Sauve said. “It made me hopeful because in the past, so many times, we had had officers do wrongdoings against the Black community and they are not held accountable. It's a historic day.”

Sierra Rucker, a junior studying broadcasting from Nashville, said she felt the verdict doesn’t make up for the many other instances of police brutality.

“I was actually very happy with the results of the verdict,” Rucker said. “I feel like justice did need to be served in that incident, but I feel police brutality is a very widespread issue in our country, and just one act of justice doesn't like makeup for all the injustices of all the other events of police brutality where justice was served.”

Rucker said there’s still a lot of work that needs to be put into addressing police brutality in America.

“I feel like justice still needs to be served overall with the whole issue of police brutality here in America,” Rucker said.

Katie Poindexter is a creative writing student from Leitchfield. She said the verdict was a step in the right direction.

“We are still obviously not where we need to be,” Poindexter said. “But holding him accountable is one step towards getting rid of institutionalized racism.”

Austin Killen is a sophomore studying physical education from Falls of Rough. She said she felt Chauvin needed to be held accountable.

“Having his knee on someone’s neck while they say ‘I can’t breathe’ is malicious,” Killen said. “The cop was guilty and should be charged.”

Billy Dyer is a junior from Tompkinsville said he felt everyone involved in the trial made a good decision.

“I just feel like racial injustice has been a big part of the world,” Dyer said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

Jacob Latimer contributed reporting.

Debra Murray can be reached at debra.murray940@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @debramurrayy