Conference USA announced Thursday that WKU Lady Topper graduate golfer Mary Joiner picked up her eighth career Conference USA Golfer of the Week award.
Senior Sophie Burks out of Middle Tennessee State University shares this week's honor with Joiner. Both golfers tied for 9th place at the Lady Red Wolves Classic which was hosted by Arkansas State University on Oct. 12-13.
Since the Hilltoppers joined C-USA for the 2014-15 campaign, the women's golf program has earned 17 of these honors.
Freshman Rylea Marcum was awarded the same accolade on Sept. 17 for her 5-under 211 performance at the USA Intercollegiate.
“Having Mary back this year is a huge asset,” head coach Adam Gary said of Joiner via a press release. “We have four new tournaments on the schedule so having someone with her experience that can adapt to courses we aren’t familiar with is a big help. I know she’s honored to win this award and I’m sure there are more to come.”
Joiner has obtained the honor in each season she's played with the program.
Next up, Joiner and the Lady Toppers will travel to the University of South Alabama for the Callaway Gardens Invitational on Oct. 19-21.
