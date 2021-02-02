WKU Volleyball has added a sixth non-conference match to its 2020-21 schedule. The No. 22 Lady Toppers will face off against West Virginia on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. This addition brings the number of regular-season scheduled games to 18.
The match against the Mountaineers will be the final home regular season game before finishing the season at Middle Tennessee on March 20-21.
These two teams have only met each other once before, 25 years ago in 1996. The Lady Toppers lost to the Mountaineers 3-1.
WKU holds a 0-6 all-time loss record against current members of the Big 12 conference.
"Obviously we've been looking for some high-quality opponents and this came to pass here recently once we solidified what our conference schedule would look like,” head coach Travis Hudson said in a WKU Volleyball media release on Jan. 25. “We're super excited to be able to add a Power 5 school in West Virginia and get them here in Diddle Arena. I know our players are excited to have that opportunity.”
Season ticket holders will not need to purchase an additional ticket. The ticket for this match will be added at no additional cost.
Volleyball beat reporter Cassady Lamb can be reached atcassady.lamb667@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @lambp0p.