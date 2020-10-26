WKU Athletics announced Monday its finalized Conference USA schedule for the 2020-21 Lady Toppers basketball season. The Lady Toppers finished last season with a (22-7), (14-4, C-USA) record.
The Lady Toppers will also have an 18 C-USA game like the men's program. According to a press release the non-conference portion of the schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
As of now the Lady Toppers home opener is slated for Dec. 31 against Charlotte. All game times and TV information have yet to have times announced.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.