111319_WBBBelmont_MGadd_WEB

Sophomore guard Meral Abdelgawad (40) receives some feedback from WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins during the Lady Toppers' game against Belmont in Diddle Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Bowling Green.

 Matt Gadd/HERALD

WKU Athletics announced Monday its finalized Conference USA schedule for the 2020-21 Lady Toppers basketball season. The Lady Toppers finished last season with a (22-7), (14-4, C-USA) record. 

The Lady Toppers will also have an 18 C-USA game like the men's program. According to a press release the non-conference portion of the schedule will be released in the coming weeks. 

As of now the Lady Toppers home opener is slated for Dec. 31 against Charlotte. All game times and TV information have yet to have times announced. 

Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.

Tags

Nick Kieser is the sports editor of the College Heights Herald. He previously worked as the baseball beat writer and covered general sport assignments. He’s also worked in athletics at Volunteer State Community College.