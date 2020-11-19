WKU Athletics announced Thursday the schedule for the 2020-2021 season. The Lady Toppers will play in 12 matches against East Division teams. The non-conference slate will be finalized in the coming weeks.

Conference USA Volleyball has never seen divisions before, because they have only been used for softball and football in years prior.

However, WKU Volleyball has also played in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference, claiming the division title 10 times.

Due to the risk of COVID-19, this new scheduling format will minimize traveling to ensure the players are safe.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, and Old Dominion will all be joining WKU in the East Division.

The Lady Toppers will tip off C-USA play on Feb. 7 in Diddle Arena and will continue to play the following day on Feb. 8.

The 2020-2021 Conference USA Tournament will take place from April 1-3 and will be hosted by Southern Miss in Reed Green Coliseum.

Information regarding season tickets, attendance, and how the matches will be streamed will be announced at a later date.

Women’s basketball beat reporter Drew Toennies at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toennies