WKU Athletics announced Tuesday WKU women’s soccer head coach Jason Neidell along with student-athletes senior Avery Jacobsen and junior Ambere Barnett will be hosting a press conference Thursday.
The soccer program also announced its Jan. 23 exhibition matchup at Bellarmine. The full spring schedule is to be released Wednesday.
Most recently the Lady Toppers played on Oct. 23, 2020 against Alabama-Birmingham. WKU came out on top 2-1 in the exhibition match.
It’s been 440 days since WKU was edged out of the 2019 Conference USA quarterfinals 2-1 by Charlotte on Nov. 6, 2019.
Soccer beat reporter Sean Snyder can be reached at sean.snyder887@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @seanwsnyder