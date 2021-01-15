WKU Volleyball has added four matches to the 2021 spring non-conference season schedule, Jessica Leifheit, Associate Director of WKU Athletic Communications and Media Relations announced Friday in an email.

All four of these matches will be played at home. Click here to view the updated schedule.

The team will kick off their season on Sunday, Jan. 24, against Mercer. The match will take place at 11 a.m. and will be played at home.

Following the Mercer match, the program will face Bellarmine at 6 p.m. the same evening.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play a match against Saint Louis on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m., and the same day will be facing off against Evansville at 6 p.m.

The team is scheduled to play two consecutive weekends worth of non-conference tournaments.

“Students can attend WKU Volleyball matches for free this season and do not need a ticket,” Leifheit said in the email. “Fan entry will be monitored and shut down once the 15 percent capacity is reached.”

For those interested in purchasing tickets for this season, adult tickets will cost $5, and $3 for those 12 and under. Both hard copies and digital will be accepted.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, Leifheit said.

Fifteen percent capacity or 1,100 fans will be allowed at home matches played in Diddle Arena. A concession stand will be available for use on the second-floor during home matches.

Fans will undergo a temperature check at Gate 2 upon entering.

