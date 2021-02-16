The WKU Soccer program announced Tuesday the cancelation of its home opener against Xavier due to inclement weather in Bowling Green.
Snow has covered campus the past two days and students have been away from the classroom for the past two days.
This will be the third game in a row canceled due to inclement weather.
Up next the Lady Toppers will play at Southern Illinois on Feb. 20 with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
