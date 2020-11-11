The Lady Toppers recorded their fourth top-five finish out of five events this fall on Tuesday.The program finished third place overall in the Mercer Invitational Tournament.

Windy conditions made performance difficult, but the Lady Toppers still snagged their fourth top-five finish out of the five events they attended. The Lady Toppers shot 10-over 298 in the final round to end their season with a 29-over 893 total.

Head coach Adam Gary said the playing conditions in Georgia were tough and the team handled it as best as they could.

“The girls were about to put together multiple solid rounds over the two days,” Gary said. “We’re headed into the offseason with a few things to work on. We’ll get better this winter and come back ready for the spring.”

Before Tuesday, WKU was tied with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga after they shot 19-over 595 following the 36th hole. The Lady Toppers held a two shot advantage over Mercer.

The native of England and senior captain, Megan Clarke finished off the season with the best individual finish for the Lady Toppers as she shot 4-over 76 to conclude the invitational at 3-over 219.

Clarke improved her placement as she was initially sitting in 22nd place. Clarke shot 6-over 78 with a 3-over 75 the day before.

Sophomore Sarah Arnold closed out her performance with the best individual finish for the Lady Toppers. Arnold shot a final round 4-over 76 to conclude the invitational at 3-over 219, which was her first top-five finish of the season.

On Monday, Arnold led the charge for WKU and tied for second place with 18 holes left to play as she shot an even-par 72 and 1-under 71 at the par-72, 6,218-yard Brickyard Golf Course.

Graduate senior Mary Joiner, who shot 2-over 74 and 5-over 77 to record a 7-over 151 total on Monday, tied with Clarke for 11th place at the end of the invitational.

Joiner shot the team’s second-best final round at 2-over 74 and joined Clark with a 54-hole score of 9-over 225.

Teri Doss, a redshirt senior, tied for 16th place as she shot a 4-over 76 in the final round on Wednesday. Previously, Doss was tied for eighteenth on the leaderboard as she finished 6-over on the day after an even-par round of 72 and 6-over round of 78.

Doss finished with the final counting score of the day for the Toppers as she marked her third top-25 finish for WKU.

Senior Olivia Reed’s 36th hole total was 12-over 156 as she shot 4-over 76. Reed was tied for 33rd place. Reed rounded out the WKU lineup and finished the tournament at 34th place with a 7-over 79 in the final round.

Freshman Rachel Rich competed as an individual and was tied for 23rd place after two rounds as she shot a 5-over 77. Rich finished with her third top-20 finish and she tied for 29th place as she scored 6-over 78 on Tuesday.

WKU starts spring competition in February and will utilize the winter months as an offseason.

