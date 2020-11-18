The WKU Lady Topper basketball program has announced its full schedule for the 2020-21 regular season.
To open the season the Lady Toppers will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to play the University of Tennessee. Last time out in 1998 the Lady Vols defeated the Lady Toppers 82-62 in the second round of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament.
The home opener for the Lady Toppers will be on Dec. 2 against Bellarmine University. Currently the Lady Toppers ride a 15-0 home winning streak after going 13-0 in Diddle Arena last season.
Following the home opener, the Lady Toppers will host Ball State on Dec. 5, and then go on the road to play at Little Rock on Dec. 13.
The program will then close out non-conference play hosting Mercer on Dec. 18 and then Samford on Dec. 21.
There will be 24 games total this season, while 13 being at home in Diddle Arena. Times and broadcasting information have yet to be finalized for these games.
