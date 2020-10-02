The Lady Topper's Volleyball season opener against Mercer was canceled Friday, according to an email from Jessica Leifheit, WKU Volleyball’s Associate Director of Communications and Media Relations.
“Due to COVID-19 related issues, Mercer has canceled Saturday’s season-opening match for WKU Volleyball. The programs are working together in an attempt to reschedule the contest for this fall,” Leifheit said in the email.
This game was going to be the first of the season that has been filled with postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19.
The team has not played a competitive match since Dec. 6, 2020.
“If additional fall matches are added, they will be announced as plans are finalized,” Leifheit said.
