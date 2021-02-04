Ahead of the Lady Toppers fifth Conference USA series of the season head coach Greg Collins addressed the media ahead of the weekend.

“They are way the heck better than their record,” Collins said about FAU. “There’s a dramatic difference between their ability and their win-loss record. You gotta be careful not to mistake the win-loss record for how good this team is.”

Collins said like FAU, he thinks that his team’s current record is not an accurate portrayal of the overall talent on the team.

“Honestly, I don’t think our win-loss record indicates where I thought we’d be at,” Collins said.

Another area focus for the Lady Toppers will be FAU graduate Iggy Allen, who is the third best scorer in the conference.

“As talented as Anastasia Hayes is and as gifted as she is at scoring, I think Iggy Allen may be the most athletic scoring guard in this conference from a size perspective,” Collins said. “Iggy is a 5-foot-11 athletic kid that can score from the three point line and get to the basket. That’s a big challenge for us.”

Although FAU is at the bottom of the conference with a 3-7 record and a 1-5 conference record, Collins said the Lady Owls are capable of creating an upset and has caused trouble for the Lady Toppers in the past.

“They push the ball, they get down the floor fast, they score points,” Collins said. “You look at some of the games they played. They had Middle Tennessee down by nine at Middle Tennessee.”

During this past weekend’s clean sweep of Charlotte, a few players stepped up and hit some important shots for the team, including freshmen Ally Collett and Hope Sivori.

“Those two are continuing to work hard every day and they’re continuing to get better,” Collins said. “I think both those players are settling in a little bit more.”

Collins also talked about how pleased he is with the team’s chemistry.

“One thing I’ve been pleased with from day one with this group is this group’s work ethic and their chemistry,” Collins said. “Off the court chemistry has been the best it's been probably since I’ve been here. The on the court chemistry hasn’t quite been there, because they’re young and they haven’t played with each other.”

