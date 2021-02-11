A few weeks later and two series after the postponement of the Lady Toppers series with Old Dominion, the series has been confirmed to have been rescheduled by both programs.
The Lady Toppers will be traveling to Norfolk, Virginia to take on the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs in the final week of the regular season.
The series was originally postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within Old Dominion’s basketball program. Student athletes, coaches, and support staff were all testing positive for the virus, which resulted in the postponement of the series.
The postponed series was scheduled to take place on Jan. 29-30 in Norfolk, Virginia. The rescheduled series will take place on Thursday March 4 and Friday March 5 and the opening tip off will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Following the series between WKU and Old Dominion, the Lady Toppers will travel to Frisco, Texas to compete in the Conference USA Tournament, which will take place March 10-13.
