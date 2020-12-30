The Lady Toppers were scheduled to return to Diddle Arena this weekend to face off against the Charlotte Lady 49ers in back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday to open Conference USA play.
However, the season opener games against Charlotte have been postponed, because of COVID-19 related concerns within the 49er’s program.
This is the second time this season that WKU has dealt with opponents postponing due to COVID-19 related issues. WKU was scheduled to face off against the Samford Lady Bulldogs on Monday, Dec. 21 until Samford postponed on Dec. 18.
The Lady Toppers have not played a game since their loss to Tennessee Tech on Dec. 21, which would be 10 days since their last game.
Both WKU and Charlotte are in the process of rescheduling their C-USA opener games to a later date.
The Lady Toppers will additionally be looking for a potential non-conference opponent to play in the upcoming week to make up for two postponements in their schedule.
