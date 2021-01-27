Following the postponement of the weekend series against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, the Lady Toppers have successfully rescheduled their initial season opener against the Charlotte Lady 49ers.
The Lady Toppers were originally scheduled to open Conference USA play against the Charlotte Lady 49ers on Jan.1-2. However, Charlotte postponed the series due to COVID-19 issues within their program.
The Lady Toppers will host the Charlotte 49ers in Diddle Arena on Friday and Saturday. Both games will tipoff at 4 p.m.
