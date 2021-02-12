WKU’s (7-0), (2-0, C-USA) matches against Old Dominion (3-2), (C-USA, 1-1) on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15 have been postponed.

According to an email sent Friday from Jessica Leifheit, WKU Athletics Associate Director of Communications the series was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program's Tier 1 testing group and subsequent contact tracing

The positive case was found within WKU’s volleyball program.

These matches would have been the Lady Topper’s first road matches of the season. The last time the team played a match away from Diddle Arena was on Nov. 24 at Rice.

This is the first time Old Dominion was scheduled to play WKU, and it is the Monarch’s first-ever season with a volleyball program as well.

Prior to the announcement, the Herald interviewed head coach Travis Hudson, senior outside hitter Hallie Shelton and sophomore middle hitter Avri Davis over Zoom on the basis of the previous upcoming matches

“We’re doing everything from having a seating chart on our bus, to try to keep people distant from each other when possible, and make sure that we limit any potential contact tracing,” Hudson said Friday.

This postponement is the first change in this season’s schedule.

“WKU's home series against Charlotte on Feb. 21-22 has not been affected at this time, pending next week's COVID-19 testing,” Leifheit said.

Volleyball beat reporter Cassady Lamb can be reached atcassady.lamb667@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @lambp0p.