The Bowling Green Historic RailPark and Train Museum hosted a model train show Saturday, March 6.
The event featured around 50 vendors, with visitors to the show able to shop and tour the museum. Additionally, guests could tour an old L&N Railroad locomotive that is on display at the museum. Among the vendors present was Eddie James, secretary-treasurer of WDE Trains, a model train club located in Owensboro, Kentucky.
James, 85, who said he is a distant relative of infamous outlaw Jesse James, has had a love of trains his whole life. James said his childhood home stood just within earshot of a railroad.
“I’ve told people probably the first sound I ever heard in this world was a steam engine whistle,” James said.