WKU Men’s Basketball earned their first awards of the season as Charles Bassey has been named Conference USA Player of the Week while freshman Dayvion McKnight has been named C-USA freshman of the Week.
Bassey returned to the court for the first time since his season-ending injury last year and went back to work. He averaged 15.7 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks, highlighted by a 21 point, 14 rebounds, and seven block performance against Memphis, this past weekend in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
McKnight had a big debut in the Red and white, putting up 21 points on 7-10 shooting, with four rebounds and three assists in a high scoring game with northern Iowa. It was the second-most points ever scored by a Hilltopper freshman in his college debut.
Over the three games in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, McKnight averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals per game against the three ranked/receiving votes teams.
WKU is set to return to the court tomorrow evening on the road at the University of Louisville with tipoff at 5 p.m. CT.
