The national Alpha Xi Delta organization has concluded its investigation into its WKU chapter and will not pursue any disciplinary action against it after a Twitter video showed some of its members using a racial slur.

AXiD determined the video showed “an isolated incident, not a chapter event,” according to a release from the national chapter.

The organization will not comment on the status of its members, but the organization has “made it very clear to all of our members that this type of behavior is not part of our organization’s values and principles,” the release stated.

Now that the investigation has been completed the national organization will not comment further on the incident, the release stated.

“We have no further comment about this situation and consider our investigation into this matter to be closed,” the release stated. “We will be taking no further action at this time.”

Since the video was posted, WKU stated it would not pursue any action against the sorority, according to Bob Skipper, director of media relations.

“We used it as a teachable moment to educate the students that their behavior may not be perceived as they intended,” Skipper said.

