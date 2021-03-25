The most highly anticipated tournament kicked off on March 18 with four games being played to set up the 64-team bracket. Fans of all ages enjoyed upsets during the first round of the tournament but for some, the Buckeyes upset was especially painful.

The #2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes fell in a thriller overtime game to #15 seed Oral Roberts during the first round of the tournament knocking the contending NCAA champions from the debate.

The #13 seeded Ohio Bobcats took down the reigning 2019 champions Virginia before falling in the second round of the tournament.

2021 Conference USA champions, North Texas showed why they belonged in

the 64-team bracket defending #4 Purdue in the first round before falling to

Villanova in the second round, 84-61.

Loyola Chicago and sister Jean continues their NCAA tournament run defeating Georgia Tech and #1 seed powerhouse Illinois to advance to the sweet 16 to match up against #12 seed Oregon State on March 27.

Michigan, Baylor and Gonzaga will all have a chance to punch their ticket to the elite 8 with victories over the weekend. The 28-0 Gonzaga Bulldogs will look to become the first team since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers team to go undefeated and win a NCAA Championship.

The Bulldogs are lead by senior Forward Corey Kispert averaging 19.2 points per game, as he dropped 23 points in the opening round against #16 seed Norfolk State.

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will look to continue their tournament run being the first team since 2013 to be in a sweet 16 contest. The Golden Eagles will face off against #3 Arkansas on March 27.

#2 seed Houston will face Syracuse and Jim Beoheim and will look to advance to the elite 8 for the first time since 1984.

As the Madness continues to grow, many powerhouse teams will look to

secure their spot in the elite 8 in Indianapolis.