WKU’s Folk Studies and Anthropology department added another concentration to its Masters of Arts in Folk Studies degree.
The department now offers a Museums Studies Concentration “formalizing a longstanding strength of the program in preparing students for a variety of museum careers,” According to the press release on the Folk Studies and Anthropology department’s website, the department now offers a Museums Studies Concentration “formalizing a longstanding strength of the program in preparing students for a variety of museum careers.”
The concentration will offer students the ability to participate in hands-on training, capstone projects, internship, or a thesis related to museum studies, according to the press release.
“Sometimes students discover museums as a career path when they are already working on their degree, through our classes and through our strong partnership with the Kentucky Museum and other museums in the region,” said Ann Ferrell, Director of Folk Studies at WKU.
The Kentucky Museum allows students to engage in a “learning lab” through venues like graduate assistantships, internships, capstones, and coursework to show the skills they have developed.
The Folk Studies and Anthropology department also said this concentration will help fulfill the growing demand of an increasing number of graduates hired by museums.
“This concentration provides expertise in folk and traditional arts and cultures as well as engaging communities in all aspects of museum work, from exhibits to public programming,” said Ferrell.