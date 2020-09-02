Two new restaurant options are now available on WKU’s campus as of the Fall 2020 semester.
According to an email from the WKU Restaurant Group, neither restuarant is currently accepting Big Red Dollars, Dining Dollars, Meal Plan Dollars and Flex but will soon. Both Half Court Grill and the Passport Bistro will be open from 11am to 2pm on Mondays through Thursdays.
Half Court Grill is located on the second floor of Diddle Arena and is serving classic American style food to students. Their menu can be found here.
Passport Bistro, located in the Honors College & International Center on the first floor, has reopened after being closed due to a lack of revenue back in 2017.
The Passport Bistro will be serving a variety of sandwiches and salads, with options such as a “Crunchy Thai Salad with Chicken”, and a “Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich”.
The WKU Restaurant Group said in their email that both locations will be offering limited menus in order to get customers in and out as quickly as possible.
Shane Stryker can be reached at shane.stryker614@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @shanestryker.