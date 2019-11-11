The School of Nursing and Allied Health announced a new master’s degree in nursing program for those with a bachelor’s degree in another program, according to a press release.

The Master Entry Professional Nursing (MEPN) concentration is a “fast track” for students to earn their MSN and RN license in two years, according to the release. The program is a Joint Undergraduate Master Program (JUMP) and the next application cycle deadline is Feb. 1, 2020, according to the release.

“After fulfilling 3 pre-requisite courses, this accelerated year-round program allows qualified individuals to graduate with a Master of Science in Nursing following completion of 2 years of full-time study,” said the flyer attached to the release.

The requirements for the program include a bachelor’s degree that is not in nursing, not being a licensed RN, a cumulative bachelor’s GPA of 3.0, at least six credit hours in Human Anatomy & Physiology, at least three credit hours in Human Nutrition, and a HESI pre-entrance nursing exam score of 80 or more, according to the release. English as a second language applications must meet the minimum TOEFL scores.

“Our six-semester curriculum includes face to face and online instruction, with face to face classes meeting in Bowling Green, KY and clinical placements occurring in KY or TN,” the flyer said.

