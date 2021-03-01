The Chapel Hill Pod School recently opened in Bowling Green, providing a new method of learning which includes smaller student-to-teacher ratios and the potential for new student teaching opportunities.
Chapel Hill is a pod school, also called a micro school. Generally, this method of teaching involves no more than about a dozen students learning from one teacher on various subjects.
In a pod school, “learning is generally done through hands-on projects and small-group collaboration and is done with an eye toward student interest rather than grade level,” according to Education Week.
Kelli Linkis is the head of the school. She has a bachelor’s degree with a double major in education and English, a minor in biology and is first aid/CPR certified. She also has experience in public and private school settings.
Chapel Hill caps student capacity at 15 students in order to provide a focused education that allows them to succeed with ease and confidence later in life, Linkis said.
Chapel Hill Pod School “recognizes that every child learns differently. Success is not a one size fits all,” accord- ing to the Chapel Hill website.
They offer customized and individual education for first through eighth grades, providing both secular and Christian learning. They also offer a one-on-one instruction to uncover the student’s method of achievement.
“Our elite private micro school is the only academic center in the greater Bowling Green area that provides a classical education within an independently customized structure,” Linkis said in an email. “This allows us to meet the students on a more one-on-one basis. We have been able to provide consistent learning without interruptions or discontinuous instruction, which has benefited our students tremendously.”
The building offers approximately 3,000 square feet of learning divided into three sections: a learning pod, a recreation area and a lounge that provide offices for students, new laptops, physical activities and a place for personal items.
“Every student is expected to exhibit excellent behavior, determination, focus and effort,” Linkis said. “This allows our school to run smoothly and without distractions or issues not congruent with higher learning.”
Chapel Hill supports gifted learning, physical fitness training, English as a second language training, tutoring and summer camps. It doesn’t offer services for ADD/ADHD, ADS, or learning disabilities.
Chapel Hill is open to the possibility of WKU students doing their student teaching at the school if WKU is open to allowing student teaching in this new model of education, Linkis said in an email.
She said that there is a rigorous application and acceptance process starting with a complete application followed by testing, individual orientation and an interview with the parents. Usually, acceptance notifications are given within three days of all material being completed.
“Each student at The Chapel Hill Pod School has his/her curriculum designed specifically for individual aptitude, academic growth, and excellence,” Linkis said.
