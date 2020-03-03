WKU named Ethan Logan as the new vice president for Enrollment and Student Experience.

WKU President Timothy Caboni said in a press release Logan was selected because of his work with student experience at Texas Tech University.

“He has a demonstrated record of success and has shown he can leverage data to help grow enrollment,” Caboni said. “This approach is critical as we continue to refine our student recruitment processes.”

Logan said in the release he is excited about WKU’s “comprehensive student engagement environment.”

“I hope to contribute to this success and work together with the great people of WKU to promote this commitment,” Logan said. “The spirit and tradition of this remarkable institution inspire us. We are excited about climbing to greater heights with WKU."

During the search for the next VP of Enrollment and Student Experience, Logan spoke to WKU about his ability to work with others and his plan for the Enrollment and Student Experience department.

“There are wonderful people at this institution and others who have great experience, professionalism and expertise that exceed my own,” Logan said. “I am resolute in the idea that I do not need to surpass their expertise and knowledge — I need to help them exercise it.”

Logan will start his position as VP for Enrollment and Student Experience on May 15, 2020. Logan has been with Texas Tech University since 1999 and is currently the associate vice president for Strategic Initiatives.

Brian Kuster, who currently holds the position, will retire June 30 after serving in the role since 2016, according to the release.

