Two members were appointed to the WKU Board of Regents by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The new regents, Wilton Currie Miliken and Jan Michele West, are WKU alumni and have continued their involvement with WKU post-graduation.
West and Milleken both began their legal careers at WKU, and have since become attorneys.
Miliken, a member of the WKU Alumni Association and the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation, said in a press release that he had “significant ties with WKU,” and feels that he would make a “significant contribution to the continued success of this fine institution of higher learning.”
“I received an excellent education [at WKU] which formed the foundation for my interest in and ability to attend law school and my subsequent 30-year legal career,” West said in a press release. “I would be honored to continue my involvement with WKU by serving on the Board of Regents.”
The next Board of Regents committee meeting will take place on October 23rd.
