WKU’s First Year Village project has completed its first hall and the second is slated to be ready before the Fall 2021 semester.

Bob Skipper, WKU director of media relations, said Normal Hall was “substantially completed” about a month ago.

Skipper said the new residence halls are mostly reserved for students who are in WKU’s Living Learning Programs.

“Decisions related to those assignments are made in conjunction with the academic programs overseeing each of the communities,” Skipper said in an email.

Students who are not in an LLP are admitted to the First Year Village on a first come, first serve basis. Only a “small number of beds” are available for the non-LLP students, according to HRL.

When filling out a housing application for the First Year Village, students who are not in an LLP should select “pod-style housing” as their top preference.

According to HRL, approximately 400 students have expressed interest in the First Year Village as of Jan. 26.

Regents Hall and the green space in the middle of the First Year Village should be open to the public in the fall. According to Housing and Residence Life, the new green space will be in the area that is currently occupied by Barnes Campbell Hall, which is under demolition.

