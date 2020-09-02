The on-campus Chick-fil-A has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The WKU Restaurant Group was notified early this morning and closed in response, according to Nena Shomler, director of marketing for the WKU Restaurant Group.
It is unclear when Chik-Fil-A will reopen. The Restaurant Group is currently notifying individuals who may have come in contact with this employee, Shomler said in an email.
Shomler said the Restaurant Group will also conduct a “deep cleaning” of areas where this employee was in contact.
“We continue to follow the directives of public health officials and advice of the CDC as part of our effort to mitigate the spread of this Coronavirus and safeguard the health of our employees, clients and customers, and are committed to providing accurate and timely information as we monitor and assess this ever-changing situation,” Shomler wrote.
This story may be updated.